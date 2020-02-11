Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61-$1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. Insperity also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.73-4.16 EPS.

Separately, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Insperity to $128.00 and set an accumulate rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.00.

NYSE:NSP traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.08. 625,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average of $92.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Insperity has a 1-year low of $67.06 and a 1-year high of $144.92.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit