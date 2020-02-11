Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,748 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. 13,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.71. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $249,435.75. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IART. Piper Sandler lowered Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

