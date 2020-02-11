Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,267,047 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,863 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Intel worth $494,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $67.41. 1,779,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,030,504. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $282.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

