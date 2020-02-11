Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.7% of Tradition Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 99,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 57,228 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $67.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,964,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,030,504. The company has a market capitalization of $282.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.