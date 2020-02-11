Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Holdings Cut by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,235 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

Shares of NTLA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 24,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,464. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $725.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.82.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

