International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:ISCO traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 566 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,878. The company has a market cap of $6.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. International Stem Cell has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

International Stem Cell Company Profile

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

