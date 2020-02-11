Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys New Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,274 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTES. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,502,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in NetEase by 753.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after buying an additional 100,730 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $354.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.74. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $209.01 and a 12-month high of $355.48.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $11.47. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.96.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

