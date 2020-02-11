Inverness Counsel LLC NY Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 367,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,168 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 2.3% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $48,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.68. The company had a trading volume of 100,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,650. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $85.86 and a 52-week high of $143.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,499.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,124 shares of company stock worth $16,053,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

