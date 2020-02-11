Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $1.43 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,727,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $645,445,000 after acquiring an additional 117,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,945 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $338,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in United Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,926,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,514,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in United Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,620,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,441,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE UTX traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.55. 776,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.48 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.87.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

UTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.53.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.