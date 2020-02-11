Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $12.32 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,777 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 126,548 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 399,861 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Applied Materials by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 608,874 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 210,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,754,956 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $107,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $64.03. The company had a trading volume of 551,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,667. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

