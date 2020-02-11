Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $233,000 Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Southern were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. CWM LLC grew its stake in Southern by 31.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 96,358 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in Southern by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Southern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 790,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,817,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 80.78%.

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

