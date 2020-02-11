Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,881.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,311 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.54. 18,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $181.68 and a one year high of $271.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

