Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 12,953 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.7% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $36,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $287.33. 137,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,750. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

