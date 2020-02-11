Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.21, 1,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

