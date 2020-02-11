Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.50 and last traded at $27.58, 1,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 53,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.42% of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

