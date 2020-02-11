Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU) Plans GBX 3.75 Dividend

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU) declared a dividend on Monday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 622 ($8.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.73 million and a P/E ratio of 34.18. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr has a twelve month low of GBX 4.93 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 638.32 ($8.40). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 612.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 556.21.

In other Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr news, insider Bridget Guerin bought 1,588 shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.23) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.88 ($13,076.66). Also, insider Graham Paterson bought 4,500 shares of Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 578 ($7.60) per share, for a total transaction of £26,010 ($34,214.68).

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

