Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01, 1,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.0598 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

