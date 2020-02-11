Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:VMO opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

