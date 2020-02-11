Investment House LLC Acquires Shares of 4,865 Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Mercadolibre by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 128,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $658.85. 70,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $346.99 and a twelve month high of $725.19. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -255.63 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $643.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $590.33.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MELI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.10.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.