Investment House LLC Makes New Investment in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 160.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.59.

HSBC stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,996. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.72. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

