Investment House LLC Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Investment House LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 106,865 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Corning by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,396. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

