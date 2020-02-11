Investment House LLC Sells 148 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Investment House LLC decreased its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1,345.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,138,000 after buying an additional 628,233 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 10,997.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after purchasing an additional 339,706 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Biogen by 47.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 276.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Biogen by 100.4% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 255,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,443,000 after purchasing an additional 127,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded down $7.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.33. The stock had a trading volume of 728,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,649. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.95. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

