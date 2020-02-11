Investment House LLC Sells 325 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 97.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

In related news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.61. The stock had a trading volume of 254,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average is $92.62. The company has a market cap of $154.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

