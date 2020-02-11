Investment House LLC Sells 4,670 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.2% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $13,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $2,321,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,856,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 214,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $74.69. The stock had a trading volume of 28,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.04 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

