Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,497 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,276% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 219.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.32.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,234,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 140,969 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 129,190 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 448,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 124,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 818,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,185,000 after acquiring an additional 107,355 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

