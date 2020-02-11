Iqvia (IQV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $159.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.40 and its 200 day moving average is $151.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $128.70 and a 52-week high of $164.13.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.16.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

