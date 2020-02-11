Iqvia (IQV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $159.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.40 and its 200 day moving average is $151.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $128.70 and a 52-week high of $164.13.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.16.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Earnings History for Iqvia (NYSE:IQV)

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit