Iqvia (IQV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of IQV stock opened at $159.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.09, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.40 and its 200 day moving average is $151.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Iqvia has a 52-week low of $128.70 and a 52-week high of $164.13.
In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Iqvia
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
