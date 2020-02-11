IRISnet (IRIS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.84 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. IRISnet has a total market cap of $14.79 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,006,394,869 coins and its circulating supply is 564,242,842 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

