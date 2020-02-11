iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.22

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.22 and last traded at $59.20, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average is $56.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

