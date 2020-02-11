iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after purchasing an additional 488,372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,867,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 777,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after purchasing an additional 402,268 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after purchasing an additional 373,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 925,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after purchasing an additional 352,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $83.29. 3,385,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,677. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

