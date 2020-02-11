iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 148,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,135,000.

IGIB stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.68 and a 1 year high of $59.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1598 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

