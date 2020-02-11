iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

NYSEARCA IWC remained flat at $$97.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. 927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average of $92.53. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

