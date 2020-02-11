iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Hits New 52-Week High at $229.60

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $229.60 and last traded at $229.60, with a volume of 205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.57.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,089.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,410.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,931 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,202,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

