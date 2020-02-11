iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after buying an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after buying an additional 532,711 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after buying an additional 790,105 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,946,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,035,000 after buying an additional 428,876 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.53. The company had a trading volume of 46,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,503,432. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

