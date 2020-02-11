iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.44

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.44 and last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 293299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.44.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.