iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Price Down 0%

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.96 and last traded at $53.97, 830,370 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,275,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.99.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66.

