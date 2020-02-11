iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $258.63

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $258.63 and last traded at $257.80, with a volume of 2029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $256.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

