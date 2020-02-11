J2 Global’s (JCOM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.57.

Shares of JCOM traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.71. The stock had a trading volume of 757,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,828. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.88. J2 Global has a one year low of $74.06 and a one year high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in J2 Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 382,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,843,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in J2 Global by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 299,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J2 Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 273,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in J2 Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in J2 Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

