Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $198,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 111,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9,401.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 21.3% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 110.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 287,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $14.09. 55,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,963,721. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

