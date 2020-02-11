Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases 11,105 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,157,000 after purchasing an additional 130,620 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 2,101,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,442,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,604,000 after purchasing an additional 269,048 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after purchasing an additional 139,675 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:NEAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.32. 283,902 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1019 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.