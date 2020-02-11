Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,527 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.87. The stock had a trading volume of 368,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,597. The firm has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.42.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

