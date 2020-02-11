Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.15

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.15 and last traded at $97.86, with a volume of 14150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on J. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.64.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit