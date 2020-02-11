Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.15

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.15 and last traded at $97.86, with a volume of 14150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on J. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.64.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 7.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

