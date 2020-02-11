Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $173,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the third quarter worth $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 16.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 7.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 3.2% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,384,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 43,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 8.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,611 shares in the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

