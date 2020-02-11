Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $212,000 Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,633 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHN. BidaskClub cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $455.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $27.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $405.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.46 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

