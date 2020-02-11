Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 438 Shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $274.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.87. National Western Life Group Inc has a one year low of $241.81 and a one year high of $314.25.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

