Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $204,000 Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,579,000 after acquiring an additional 316,440 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,022 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,499,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,460,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,520,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBE opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $36.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Cfra cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

