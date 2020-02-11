JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the third quarter worth $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.72%. Analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Vertical Group started coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on JD.Com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

