Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Jefferies Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Jefferies Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 61.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of JEF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.09. 1,438,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,539. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 522,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $10,994,694.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,632,979 shares in the company, valued at $55,371,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JEF. ValuEngine lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.