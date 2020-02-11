JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $68,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 144,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.60. 1,217,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,856,701. The company has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.