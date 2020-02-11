JJJ Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 0.6% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,045,000 after purchasing an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,047,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $407,743,000 after purchasing an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,439,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,927,000 after purchasing an additional 56,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

LMT stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,814. The company has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $441.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $417.42 and its 200-day moving average is $390.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.