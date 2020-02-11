John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of HPS stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $19.96. 1,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,756. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $20.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

